DAVOS-Trump to break bread with Apple's Cook and other CEOs -sources

(Changes meeting time to Wednesday breakfast from Tuesday dinner)

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a breakfast meeting on Wednesday with Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook and other business leaders on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to sources familiar with the situation.

One source initially said Cook was meeting Trump over dinner with other CEOs on Tuesday but later said Cook planned to meet the president for breakfast on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening Trump had dinner with several CEOs in a meeting organized with the help of Trump’s adviser and daughter, Ivanka Trump, this source added. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Howard Goller)