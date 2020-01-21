UPDATE 2-DAVOS-Trump to break bread with Apple's Cook and other CEOs -sources

(Adds Tuesday dinner attendees)

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a breakfast meeting on Wednesday with Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook and other business leaders on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, according to sources familiar with the situation.

On Tuesday Trump had dinner with executives from 25 multinational companies and organizations. The White House said the expected dinner attendees included Softbank Group’s chief executive, Masayoshi Son, and LVMH Moët Hennessy Chairman Bernard Arnault.

Other expected attendees of the Tuesday dinner included various Cabinet members and White House advisers, White House officials said, including acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and economic adviser Larry Kudlow. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross were also on the guest list.

The dinner was organized with the help of Trump’s adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, the source familiar with the situation said. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were also expected to attend the event. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Howard Goller and Leslie Adler)