DAVOS-Trump says to discuss trade deal with EU's Von der Leyen

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was going to discuss a trade deal with the European Union (EU) in a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with von der Leyen on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said: “Hopefully, we’ll get something done.”

He earlier told delegates that trade deals struck this month with China and Mexico represented a model for the 21st Century. (Editing by Alexander Smith)