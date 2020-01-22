DAVOS-Turkish central bank governor says inflation to fall to single figures

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank will set monetary policy in line with developments in inflation, which is expected to fall to single digits by the middle of this year, the bank’s governor Murat Uysal said on Wednesday.

Uysal was responding to a question by broadcaster NTV about the criteria for reducing interest rates to single figures, after the bank trimmed its policy rate to 11.25% last week.

Uysal said the bank has entered a period of fine tuning its monetary policy and will determine future steps based on new data. With inflation forecast to fall back to single figures, the outlook was for positive real interest rates, he said. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, editing by Dominic Evans)