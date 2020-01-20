IMF calls on Germany, Netherlands to invest more

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Germany and the Netherlands have room to spend more to boost economic growth, International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Monday, joining a long list of experts calling the two countries to open state coffers.
Germany just avoided recession last year but growth is likely to remain sluggish this year as its vast industrial sector struggles with weak exports, particularly due to shifting car consumption habits.
Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Dmitry Zhdannikov