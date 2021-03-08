UPDATE 1-Ireland drops Davy as primary bond dealer after central bank fine

(Adds detail, finance minister comment)

DUBLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt agency withdrew Davy Stockbrokers’ authority to act as a primary dealer in Irish government bonds on Monday after the country’s largest stockbroking firm received a record central bank fine for breaching market rules last week.

The chief executive and two other senior executives at the firm resigned on Saturday following a public outcry over the 4.1 million euro ($4.9 million) fine for regulatory breaches that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said fell “gravely short” of the standards of behaviour expected.

Donohoe said on Monday the National Treasury Management Agency’s (NTMA) decision was appropriate given the recent “very serious findings” of the central bank.

“A primary concern for the NTMA is to maintain the reputation of Ireland as a sovereign issuer,” the debt agency said in a statement following engagement with investors in Irish government debt over the issue in recent days.

“The NTMA believes that the behaviour described in the Central Bank findings falls substantially short of the standards expected from market counterparties, peers and colleagues in the bond market and is potentially damaging to Ireland’s reputation as a sovereign issuer.”

Davy could not immediately be reached for comment.

The central bank fined Davy after an investigation into a group of 16 of its staff, who the regulator said had sought to profit personally by taking the opposite side of a deal in 2014 with a client, while failing to tell either the client or its own compliance officials.

Davy was one of 15 Irish primary dealers and was chosen by the NTMA to sell debt in four of its last five syndicated bond deals, when the state hires a smaller selection of its dealers for what tend to be larger and less frequent sales.

Davy also acted as one of three global coordinators in the 2017 government sale of a near 30% stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks, then the biggest initial public offering on the London stock exchange in almost six years.

It is also the corporate broker for a number of the largest firms listed on the Irish stock exchange.