UPDATE 2-Davy dropped as Irish primary dealer, shuts bond desk

DUBLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - Ireland’s debt agency dropped Davy Stockbrokers as a primary dealer in Irish government bonds on Monday, resulting in the country’s largest stockbroking firm shutting its bond desk with immediate effect following a record central bank fine last week.

The chief executive and two other senior executives at the firm resigned on Saturday following a public outcry over the 4.1 million euro ($4.9 million) fine for breaching market rules that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said fell “gravely short” of the standards of behaviour expected.

The central bank fined Davy after an investigation into a group of 16 of its staff, who the regulator said had sought to profit personally by taking the opposite side of a deal in 2014 with a client, while failing to tell either the client or its own compliance officials.

Davy, which is a corporate broker for some of the largest firms listed on the Irish stock exchange, said the four redundancies resulting from the closure of its bond desk meant none of the individuals involved in the 2014 bond transaction are now working at the firm.

Davy was one of 15 Irish primary dealers and was chosen by the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) to sell debt in four of its last five syndicated bond deals, when the state hires a smaller selection of its dealers for what tend to be larger sales with higher fees.

The NTMA said its decision, three days before its latest regular bond auction, followed engagement with investors in Irish government debt over the issue in recent days.

“A primary concern for the NTMA is to maintain the reputation of Ireland as a sovereign issuer,” the debt agency said in a statement.

“The NTMA believes that the behaviour described in the Central Bank findings falls substantially short of the standards expected from market counterparties, peers and colleagues in the bond market and is potentially damaging to Ireland’s reputation as a sovereign issuer.”

Davy also acted as one of three global coordinators in the 2017 government sale of a near 30% stake in state-owned Allied Irish Banks, then the biggest initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in almost six years.