Broadcasting

DAZN names former Disney exec Kevin Mayer as chairman

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Sports streaming platform DAZN Group named Kevin Mayer, who was previously TikTok CEO and a Disney executive, as chairman, it said on Wednesday.

Mayer brings over his streaming expertise from helping Disney launch and run Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Hotstar.

He will replace John Skipper, who is exiting to focus on Meadowlark Media, a content company in which DAZN plans to invest and collaborate with on original programming projects.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

