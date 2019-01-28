MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints Agarwal to cover financial sponsors

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (LPC) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Nick Agarwal as a managing director on its financial sponsors desk in New York, a source said.

Agarwal will join the German investment bank in March after seven years at Wells Fargo Securities.

He previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Bear Stearns, covering financial sponsors and structuring leveraged finance transactions, as well as M&A and equity capital markets, the source said. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman. Editing By Jon Methven)