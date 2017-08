July 28 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd appointed Hou Wey Fook as chief investment officer of consumer banking and wealth management, effective early September.

Hou will join DBS From Bank of Singapore, where he held senior management roles and will report to Tan Su Shan, group head of consumer banking and wealth management. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)