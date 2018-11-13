DBS appoints Tan Su Shan head of institutional banking arm

Nov 13 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, announced several senior management changes on Tuesday, including a new head of its Institutional Banking Group (IBG).

Tan Su Shan, currently leading DBS’s Consumer Banking and Wealth Management division, will take up her new post at IBG on Feb. 1, the bank said in a statement.

Tan, who is also a nominated Member of Singapore’s Parliament, will replace Jeanette Wong who is scheduled to retire in March.

The bank has picked Sim S. Lim, DBS’ Singapore country head and an industry veteran, to lead Consumer Banking and Wealth Management early next year, the statement said.

DBS Head of Strategy and Planning Shee Tse Koon will assume Sim’s post as country head next month. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Darren Schuettler)