MOVES-DBS hires former Morgan Stanley veteran as Greater China private banking head

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia’s biggest bank DBS Group Holdings said on Wednesday it had appointed a former senior executive from Morgan Stanley Asia Private Wealth Management as the head of its private banking business for Greater China.

DBS Hong Kong said in a statement that Peter Tung had taken over the role after the retirement of Januar Tjandra.

Hong Kong-based Tung, an industry veteran of more than 26 years, worked at Morgan Stanley Asia for more than 17 years. He also headed the Ultra High Net Worth Greater China business at UBS Wealth Management for more than four years.

“The Greater China market remains a key focus as we continue to strengthen our position as a leading wealth manager in Asia,” said Joseph Poon, group head of DBS Private Bank.

Before joining DBS, Tung was a partner at Venturous Capital, a China-focused family office specialising in smart city technology investments. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Jason Neely)