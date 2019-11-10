Financials
November 10, 2019 / 10:51 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DBS beats estimates, reports 15% profit jump

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, reported a forecast-beating 15% rise in quarterly profit, supported by higher wealth management fees.

The Singaporean bank’s net profit came in at S$1.63 billion ($1.20 billion) in the three months ended September, compared with S$1.41 billion a year earlier and an average estimate of S$1.57 billion from five analysts, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 1.3596 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Peter Cooney)

