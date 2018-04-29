FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 29, 2018 / 11:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

DBS Group Q1 profit jumps 26 pct to record on strong loans growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Singapore’s biggest lender, beat market estimates on Monday with a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to a record high, powered by strong loans growth in a strengthening economy.

DBS’ net profit came in at S$1.52 billion ($1.15 billion) in January-March, versus S$1.21 billion a year earlier and compared with an average forecast of S$1.43 billion from four estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters. Total income rose 16 percent to S$3.36 billion.

The bank’s net interest margin improved by 9 basis points to 1.83 percent on higher interest rates. Loans expanded 13 percent in constant-currency terms to S$328 billion. ($1 = 1.3241 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.