DBS Q1 net profit jumps 72%, powered by broad-based growth

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - DBS Group trumped market estimates on Friday with a 72% rise in quarterly profit after a strong all-round-performance by Southeast Asia’s largest bank.

The Singapore-based lender reported a quarterly net profit of S$2.0 billion ($1.1 billion) for January-March, versus an average forecast of S$1.43 billion from three analysts according to Refinitiv data and versus S$1.16 billion a year-ago. ($1 = 1.3265 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)