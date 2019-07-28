Financials
July 28, 2019 / 11:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

DBS Q2 profit rises 17 pct, beats market estimates

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, beat market estimates with a nearly 17 percent rise in second-quarter profit, supported by an increase in net interest income.

The Singaporean bank’s net profit came in at S$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in the three months ending June, versus S$1.37 billion a year earlier and an average estimate of S$1.47 billion from three analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3690 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Chris Cushing and Stephen Coates)

