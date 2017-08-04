FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DBS Q2 profit rises 8.5 pct on robust loan growth
August 4, 2017 / 12:14 AM / in 2 months

DBS Q2 profit rises 8.5 pct on robust loan growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s biggest lender, reported an 8.5 percent increase in quarterly profit that came in line with market expectations, boosted by strong loan growth.

DBS, the last local bank to post results, said on Friday that net profit was S$1.14 billion ($840 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$1.05 billion a year earlier and an average forecast of S$1.15 billion from five analysts compiled by Reuters.

DBS said loan growth of 6 percent more than offset the impact of a 13 basis points decline in net interest margin to 1.74 percent.

Last week, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported forecast-beating results, powered by its wealth management business, while profit at United Overseas Bank rose to a 2-year high on strong net interest income. ($1 = 1.3572 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)

