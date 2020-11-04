Singapore lender DBS Q3 profit skids 20% on lower net interest income

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, reported a 20% fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hit by lower net interest income.

For the three months to September, DBS posted a net profit of S$1.30 billion ($950.7 million) compared with S$1.63 billion a year earlier, and an average estimate of S$1.17 billion from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 1.3569 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)