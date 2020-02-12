Financials
Singapore's DBS reports 14 pct rise in Q4 net profit

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, reported a 14% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, just above market estimates, on broad-based business growth.

The Singapore-based bank reported net profit of S$1.51 billion ($1.09 billion) for October-December versus S$1.32 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average estimate of S$1.48 billion from five analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3861 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Chris Reese)

