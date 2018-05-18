FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 12:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

D.C. Circuit denies FERC motion to delay Mountain Valley Pipeline challenge

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission cannot stop environmental groups from suing to overturn its approval of the $3.5-billion Mountain Valley Pipeline while the agency considers 20 administrative requests to reconsider its decision, a federal court held on Wednesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denied FERC’s motion to “hold in abeyance” consolidated petitions for review filed in December by the Sierra Club, Appalachian Voices, the Chesapeake Climate Network and other groups opposed to the pipeline.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rPHq1z

