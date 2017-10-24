D.C. Circuit nixes challenge to EPA Guidance for highway-project pollution

A federal appeals court on Tuesday tossed the Sierra Club’s challenge to changes that the Environmental Protection Agency made to the formula for evaluating whether proposed highway projects will create “hot spots” of excessive dust, soot and other airborne particulates, ruling that the EPA’s 2015 Guidance is not subject to judicial review.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit dismissed the case without considering Sierra Club’s arguments on the merits. The panel lacked jurisdiction because the 2015 changes were non-binding recommendations about how to measure particulate pollution, rather than a final rule that states must follow, Senior Circuit Judge Stephen Williams wrote. He was joined by Circuit Judges Karen LeCraft Henderson and Thomas Griffith.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z67zzk