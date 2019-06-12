D.C. Circuit orders Trump administration to restore Obama-era mine safety regulations

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday struck down the Trump administration’s rewrite of mine-safety regulations that had been finalized at the end of the Obama presidency, finding the amendment improperly scaled back protections for the miners.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit struck down an April 2018 amendment to workplace-inspection and recordkeeping rules for non-coal mines. It ordered the Labor Department and its Mine Safety & Health Administration to reinstate the January 2017 version, which had drawn heavy opposition from the National Mining Association and other industry groups.

