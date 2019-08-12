D.C. Circuit quashes FCC order to exempt new 5G cell towers from review

A U.S. appeals court on Friday overturned the Federal Communication Commission’s 2018 decision to allow wireless carriers to deploy “small cell” sites for 5G service without environmental or historical review.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit agreed with several Native American tribes and the Natural Resources Defense Council, which argued that the FCC had acted arbitrarily in exempting small cell sites from the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Historic Preservation Act.

