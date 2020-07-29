DC Circuit reinstates TIG’s bid for Argentina’s Embassy Row townhome

TIG Insurance Co. on Tuesday moved a step closer to recovering part of the $33 million that the Republic of Argentina owes it for defaulting on reinsurance contracts.

Vacating a lower court ruling, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia revived TIG’s petition to attach and execute on an Argentine-owned building in the Embassy Row region of Washington, D.C. The court said Argentina could not shield the building from creditors under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) by changing its use after TIG filed for emergency relief.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2P1flAk