D.C. Circuit rejects environmental review of 40-year-old coal-lease program

The U.S. government does not need to revisit the environmental impacts of a coal-rights leasing system it established nearly 40 years ago, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected arguments by two environmental groups, the Western Organization of Resource Councils and Friends of the Earth, who argued that the Environmental Impact Statement prepared for the Federal Coal Management Program in 1979 should be updated to reflect more recent climate-change research.

