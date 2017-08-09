FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
D.C. Circuit strikes down Obama-era rule limiting use of greenhouse gas
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 9, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 6 days ago

D.C. Circuit strikes down Obama-era rule limiting use of greenhouse gas

Lindsey Kortyka

1 Min Read

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency did not have statutory authority to enact a 2015 rule requiring manufacturers to limit the use of hydrofluorocarbons in air conditioners and other products containing the potent greenhouse gas, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, held that the Clean Air Act, which gives the EPA the power to make manufacturers replace "ozone-depleting substances" with "safe substitutes" and cited by the EPA in its 2015 rule, does not apply to hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fsUx6m

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.