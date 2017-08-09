D.C. Circuit strikes down Obama-era rule limiting use of greenhouse gas

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency did not have statutory authority to enact a 2015 rule requiring manufacturers to limit the use of hydrofluorocarbons in air conditioners and other products containing the potent greenhouse gas, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, held that the Clean Air Act, which gives the EPA the power to make manufacturers replace "ozone-depleting substances" with "safe substitutes" and cited by the EPA in its 2015 rule, does not apply to hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

