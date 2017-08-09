FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit strikes down Obama-era rule limiting use of greenhouse gas
August 9, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 2 months ago

Lindsey Kortyka

1 Min Read

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency did not have statutory authority to enact a 2015 rule requiring manufacturers to limit the use of hydrofluorocarbons in air conditioners and other products containing the potent greenhouse gas, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, held that the Clean Air Act, which gives the EPA the power to make manufacturers replace “ozone-depleting substances” with “safe substitutes” and cited by the EPA in its 2015 rule, does not apply to hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fsUx6m

