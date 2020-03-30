Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: D.C. Circuit busts down KBR’s $58K ‘cost of copies’ award to $362 for e-docs

Barbara Grzincic

The expense of maintaining an e-discovery system and using it to determine which documents must be turned over to opposing counsel are not “costs of making copies” that a prevailing party can recover, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit held Friday.

The decision cut a $58,000 award to Kellogg Brown & Root down to $362 - the amount that KBR had spent on creating PDFs and TIFFs and putting them on USB drives, which the panel described as the “e-discovery analogs” of “photocopying the stack of responsive and privilege-screened documents to hand over to opposing counsel.”

