Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ireland-based DCC Plc plans to acquire Canada-based Jam Group for an enterprise value of $170 million, the business support services company said on Thursday.

The company also said first-half profit will be in line with its expectations, helped by acquisitions. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)