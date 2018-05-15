FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
May 15, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's DCC posts 11.1 pct rise in full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - British support services company DCC Plc reported a 11.1 percent rise in full-year operating profit on Tuesday, driven by strong growth across all its divisions.

DCC, whose services range from distributing oil to making The Body Shop’s body butters, said adjusted operating profit from continuing operations rose to 383.4 million pounds ($519.16 million) in the year ended March 31, from 345 million pounds a year earlier.

The company, which expects the year ending March 31, 2019 to be another one of profit growth and development, said revenue, on a continuing basis, rose 16.3 percent to 14.27 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.7385 pounds Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan and Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.