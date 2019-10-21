CITIC Pacific offers to buy distributor Dah Chong Hong for $385 mln

HONG KONG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - CITIC Pacific Ltd said on Sunday it will offer to buy Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd for HK$3.02 billion ($385.1 million) to “re-engineer” the businesses of the motor and consumer products distributor for improved competitiveness.

CITIC Pacific, a unit of CITIC Ltd and which owns 56.81% of Dah Chong Hong, will offer HK$3.70 per share to acquire the outstanding 816.77 million shares in the firm that it does not already own.

The offer price represents a 37.55% premium over the stock’s closing price of HK$2.69 on Oct. 14. Trading in Dah Chong Hong shares, which was suspended on Oct. 15, will resume on Monday.

Dah Chong Hong will apply for a withdrawal of listing from the Hong Kong bourse upon completion of the deal. ($1 = 7.8423 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)