Oct 7 (Reuters) - Banknote and passport printer De La Rue Plc on Monday named Clive Vacher as chief executive officer to replace Martin Sutherland, whose departure was announced in May after the company warned of a profit downturn for the year.

The company, which last year lost the contract for Britain’s new blue passports, said it was continuing with reorganising the business into two divisions - currency and authentication. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)