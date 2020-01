Jan 24 (Reuters) - Banknote printer and passport maker De La Rue Plc said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Helen Willis would step down immediately and the search for a successor had begun.

The company in November warned of “significant doubt” that it can continue as a going concern and said it would scrap its dividend to tackle mounting debt. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)