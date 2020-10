FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of De La Rue is seen at a new EUR 27 million product authentication facility at De La Rue Malta at Bulebel Industrial Estate in Zejtun, Malta April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

(Reuters) - Banknote printer De La Rue DLAR.L on Thursday named Rob Harding as its chief financial officer after appointing him as the interim CFO earlier this year.

Harding, before joining De La Rue in March, held senior finance roles at Aviva AV.L and Standard Life.