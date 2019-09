Sept 2 (Reuters) - Banknote and passport printer De La Rue on Monday appointed Micro Focus’s Kevin Loosemore as chairman designate with immediate effect to replace Philip Rogerson, who will retire after more than seven years in the role.

Rogerson’s retirement will follow the departure of De La Rue’s chief executive officer, who agreed to step down in May after the company warned of a profit downturn this year. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)