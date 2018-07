July 25 (Reuters) - Activist fund Crystal Amber raised its stake in British passport maker De La Rue Plc to 4.58 percent, a filing showed on Wednesday.

Crystal Amber said in May that De La Rue was “highly vulnerable” to a takeover after disclosing a 3.11 percent stake in the company, which in April lost the contract for Britain’s new post-Brexit blue passports to Franco-Dutch digital security group Gemalto. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)