De La Rue issues profit warning as new boss reviews business

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Passport maker De La Rue warned on Wednesday its annual profit would be significantly lower than market expectations, as its new top boss, a turnaround specialist, leads a review of the business.

The profit warning comes just months after it said operating profit for the current year would be “somewhat lower” than the previous year. The company had earlier this month appointed Clive Vacher as chief executive officer. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengalurul; Editing by Arun Koyyur)