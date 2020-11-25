Banknote printer De La Rue profit jumps seven-fold as turnaround bears fruit

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Banknote printer De La Rue reported a near seven-fold jump in first-half profit on Wednesday, buoyed by cost cuts under a turnaround plan.

The company, which prints billions of banknotes a year, said adjusted operating profit came in at 15.3 million pounds ($20.44 million) for the six months ended Sept. 28, compared with 2.2 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue fell 15.1% to 174.7 million pounds.