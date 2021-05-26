Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Banknotes printer De La Rue's annual profit surges

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - De La Rue said on Wednesday its performance in the first two months of the new financial year was meeting its expectations, after annual profit surged 61% as it printed more bank notes and cut costs under its turnaround plan.

The company, which prints billions of banknotes a year, said adjusted operating profit rose to 38.1 million pounds ($53.94 million) for the year ended March, compared with 23.7 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7064 pounds Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up