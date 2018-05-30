De La Rue full-year profit hit by loss of post-Brexit passports

May 30 (Reuters) - British banknotes and passports maker De La Rue said operating profit fell 11.2 percent, in line with its lowered guidance, after it lost a key contract to print UK post-Brexit passports and suffered delays in some other contracts.

The company’s adjusted operating profit fell to 62.8 million pounds ($83.2 million) in the year ended March 31, from 70.7 million pounds a year earlier, it said on Wednesday.

De La Rue warned last month that underlying operating profit for the year would be in the low to mid 60s of millions of pounds. ($1 = 0.7543 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Georgina Prodhan)