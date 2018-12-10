Energy firm DEA signs technology deal with Cognite for German Mittelplate oilfield

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm DEA will partner with Norway’s Cognite to put new technology into its Mittelplate oilfield in Germany to improve maintenance and boost efficiency, the company said on Monday.

DEA has become the third oil firm to use the services of Cognite, a Norwegian startup controlled by investment firm Aker , following Aker BP and Sweden’s Lundin .

Aker said in September it planned to list Cognite within two years.

Cognite’s technology will allow DEA to monitor and analyse live data from critical machinery and processes, as well as to improve health, safety and environmental (HSE) performance, the company said.

“We need to explore, develop and produce at lower costs, increase efficiency, and make less impact on the climate and the environment,” DEA Chief Executive Maria Moraeus Hanssen said.

“We firmly believe that unlocking the value of data is key in supporting those goals,” she added.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s DEA is in the process of merging with Germany’s Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by David Evans)