Dealmakers start November with $11B buyouts bang, Ant IPO woes

Two multibillion-dollar private equity deals kicked off the month of November, generating M&A work for at least nine law firms. But Tuesday also brought news of a major kink for Ant Group’s record-breaking initial public offering, which has been delayed in connection with Chinese regulatory moves.

On the M&A front, Nielsen Holdings said Sunday it will sell its consumer goods data unit, Global Connect, for $2.7 billion to private equity firm Advent International. Another private equity shop, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, said Sunday it would buy Astound Broadband, owner of a network of regional cable TV and internet providers, for $8.1 billion.

