(Updates Toshiba Corp, adds Baker Hughes, Penn Virginia, Halyard Health, Ingenico)

June 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Apple Inc and computing giant Dell Inc will join a Foxconn-led consortium bidding for Toshiba Corp's highly prized chip unit, the CEO of the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer told Reuters.

** General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Justice Department said.

** U.S. oil and gas company Penn Virginia Corp has hired investment bank Jefferies LLC as it explores a possible sale, less than a year after it emerged from bankruptcy, as its former creditors seek to cash out, people familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. medical products supplier Halyard Health Inc is exploring a sale of its surgical and infection prevention business that could fetch more than $600 million, people familiar with the matter said.

** French payments specialist Ingenico said it is looking for an acquisition target in the United States to help it revive sales in what it sees as a fragmented market.

** KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, has proposed to take over National Bank of Kenya through a share swap, to increase its share of the government's banking business, according to documents seen by Reuters.

** Egypt's EFG Hermes wants to enter Nigeria through an acquisition and expects to get regulatory approval to start a brokerage business in Kenya this year as part of a big push into frontier markets, a senior executive told Reuters.

** Private equity fund Nordic Capital gained EU antitrust approval to buy Sweden's Intrum Justitia after pledging to sell overlapping debt collection and debt purchase businesses in five neighbouring countries. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)