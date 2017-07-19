(Updates Sky, Natural Gas Corp; Adds A2A, Fnac Darty, Faurecia)

July 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** French automotive equipment supplier Faurecia said it had taken a majority stake in Chinese in-car entertainment and technology company Jiangxi Coagent Electronics for 1.45 billion renminbi (193 million euros).

** French music and book retailer Fnac Darty said it had agreed to sell its Brazilian business to local bookstore chain Livraria Cultura.

** James and Lachlan Murdoch urged the British government to let their company buy pay-TV group Sky, saying that further delays to the $15 billion deal could sour the climate for foreign investment in Britain after Brexit.

** A Montenegro court has blocked the sale of a 41.7 percent stake Italy's biggest regional utility A2A holds in power utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore.

** Italian rail signaling company Ansaldo STS is looking for small acquisitions to offset a sector slowdown but does not see a quick solution to a battle with activist fund Elliott, its chief executive told Reuters.

** A £900m-equivalent leveraged loan financing backing the buyout of UK-headquartered health food and supplements chain Holland & Barrett has launched for syndication, banking sources said.

** Chinese commercial property conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group altered a deal with Sunac China announced a week ago, after banks scrutinized their credit risk, by bringing in another developer Guangzhou R&F Properties.

** China's curbs on overseas deals by property giant Dalian Wanda Group have raised investor fears that Beijing's campaign against risky investments abroad could target other Chinese firms and the operations of their foreign acquisitions.

** GlaxoSmithKline said it was considering the sale of its cephalosporins antibiotics business and intended to divest its small Horlicks business in Britain, while retaining the much bigger malted drink operation in India.

** U.S. spices maker McCormick & Co Inc has won the battle to buy Reckitt Benckiser Group's North American food business, paying a higher than expected $4.2 billion to add extra seasonings and sauces.

** India has approved explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp's plan to buy its 51.1 percent stake in state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp, a government source said, as New Delhi seeks to create a large integrated oil firm.

** A Chinese fund part-owned by conglomerate CITIC Ltd has paid $1.1 billion for some of Dow Chemical Co's corn seed business in Brazil, in a further sign of China's fast-expanding role in the global seed sector.

** Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven launched their sweetened takeover offer for German generic drugmaker Stada , giving shareholders until Aug. 16 to tender their shares, the companies said.

** Toshiba Corp said it resumed blocking access by Western Digital Corp to data at their memory chip joint venture, intensifying its dispute with the U.S. firm over the Japanese company's planned sale of the chip business.

** Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings said it had accumulated 5 percent shares of China Evergrande Group since April in the open market, for a total consideration of HK$8.1 billion ($1.04 billion).

** Spanish airports operator Aena was prevented by its state shareholder Enaire from making a bid for toll-road concessions company Abertis, the company said.

** Tower operator Crown Castle International Corp said it would buy privately held Lightower Fiber Networks for about $7.1 billion in cash to expand its fiber footprint in urban areas of the U.S. northeast.

** Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc are in merger talks, revisiting a deal that was scrapped three years ago, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Shares of Rowsley Ltd soared 64 percent after the Singaporean real estate firm said it planned to buy healthcare assets from its controlling shareholder, billionaire Peter Lim, in a deal worth up to S$1.9 billion ($1.4 billion).

** British insurer Aviva has agreed to sell its Asia and Middle East-focused Friends Provident International business for 340 million pounds ($443 million) as part of its plan to leave less profitable markets.

** An investor in Abercrombie & Fitch Co called on the U.S. teen apparel retailer to buy back its shares, following the company's failed attempt to sell itself.

** Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said its methanol affiliate will start receiving supplies of carbon dioxide feedstock from Saudi Aramco Shell Refinery (SASREF) in the first quarter of 2019.