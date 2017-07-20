(Adds Rakuten Viber, Metalloinvest, Empark, Anheuser Busch InBev and Baxter)

July 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Baxter International Inc and Claris Lifesciences Ltd have agreed to divest two types of pharmaceutical products to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that Baxter's proposed acquisition of Claris' injectable drugs business is anticompetitive, the agency said.

** The world's largest brewer Anheuser Busch InBev said it was acquiring Hiball, a San Francisco-based producer of energy drinks and owner of the Alta Palla brand of organic sparkling juices and sparkling waters.

** Saba Aparcamientos and Macquarie have both submitted final offers for Spain's Empark, valuing the car park operator at 900 million to 1.2 billion euros, sources close to the deal said.

** Metalloinvest Cyprus, an indirect subsidiary of Russian iron ore producer Metalloinvest, will sell its entire 1.79 percent stake in miner Norilsk Nickel through an accelerated bookbuild, the bookrunner said.

** Messaging app Rakuten Viber said it acquired Chatter Commerce, a San Francisco-based startup that created a keyboard for mobile commerce called ShopChat.

** The Hungarian government plans to sell by the end of the year a 36.5 percent stake in Granit Bank via a public tender, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said.

** Dutch food retail group Sligro said it is weighing strategic options, including partnership deals and a sale, for its supermarket chain EMTÉ.

** Indian state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp sees itself better placed to buy overseas downstream assets once it becomes part of the country's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, its chairman M. K. Surana said.

** German car manufacturing supplier Continental is in talks to acquire an 8-10 percent stake in the digital mapping firm HERE which is now controlled by Germany's leading carmakers, Manager Magazin said, citing unnamed company sources.

** African Petroleum has agreed to let an exclusive agreement lapse in talks to sell oil licenses in Gambia and Senegal, it said.

** Dalian Wanda Group's abrupt reworking of a $9 billion property sale was messy until minutes before a high-profile announcement, as all sides scrambled to simplify payment - underscoring Beijing's concerns over creative lending and ambitious deals.

** Rupert Murdoch will have to wait a few more weeks to know whether Twenty-First Century Fox's bid for Sky will be referred for a lengthy British investigation.

** Etihad Airways has sold its minority stake in European regional carrier Darwin Airline, the first divestment since launching a strategic review last year and just weeks after Chief Executive James Hogan left the Abu Dhabi carrier.

** French payments specialist Ingenico is to buy Stockholm-based rival Bambora from Nordic Capital for 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in the latest deal in the sector.

** Barry Callebaut has agreed to purchase Italian family-owned specialties and decorations business D'Orsogna Dolciaria for an undisclosed sum.

** Thailand's state-owned oil and gas giant PTT Plc is considering taking a stake in a natural gas liquefaction plant to be built in Malaysia, a company spokesman said.

** Shares in Guangzhou R&F Properties and Sunac China were set to jump after a deal with Dalian Wanda Group was restructure.

** Chinese groups are interested in acquiring assets belonging to clean energy company Renova Energia SA RNEW11.SA and generation assets belonging to Renova's parent Light SA LIGT3.SA, according to a document seen by Reuters.

** The board of Brazilian utility Light SA has given its approval for Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc to enter exclusive negotiations to acquire its stake in renewable company Renova Energia SA, the company said in a securities filing.

** Canadian electric utility Hydro One Ltd said it would buy rival Avista Corp for about C$6.7 billion ($5.32 billion) to expand into the U.S. Northwest.

** Activist investor Jana Partners LLC cashed out of its position in Whole Foods Market Inc, a regulatory filing showed, after the upscale grocer agreed to be acquired by Amazon.com Inc in a $13.7 billion deal last month.

** U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc held early-stage talks with John Malone's Liberty Media Corp, after he expressed interest in an acquisition or significant investment, a person familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)