(Adds Michael Kors, Linde, and others)

July 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Friday:

** Glencore said on Thursday it had signed agreements to buy a 49 percent stake in coal mines in Australia's Hunter Valley for just over $1.1 billion, getting a share of assets it was expected to miss out on to China's Yancoal.

** Mobile telecoms firm Hutchison Drei Austria is buying landline-focused Tele2 from its Swedish owner for 95 million euros ($111 million) to create a rival to Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's Telekom Austria.

** IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said that a reshaped alliance between Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin was unlikely to change much in the industry, adding that it was too early to say what the impact of the arrangement would be.

** JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration Corp said that its United Kingdom-based subsidiary has agreed to sell a stake in a North Sea oil field to Faroe Petroleum Ltd.

** The China Investment Corp sovereign wealth fund is arranging a 6.8 billion euro ($7.96 billion) loan to fund its acquisition of European warehouse firm Logicor, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point.

** Abraaj Group, the Dubai-based private equity firm, is looking to invest in midsize companies in Turkey and could spend $30-$100 million on individual deals, a senior executive told Reuters.

** Nomura Holdings Inc said it had sold all its shares of its stake in Jafco Co back to the venture capital firm, as the Japanese brokerage seeks to shift capital into areas where it sees more growth.

** U.S. retailer Michael Kors is betting that its acquisition of storied shoemaker Jimmy Choo will give sales a much-needed boost, but lingering problems at Kors' core bag business could delay potential benefits.

** The planned $74 billion merger of German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. peer Praxair is on course, with regulators expected to finish reviewing offer documents by mid-August, Linde said.

** Beijing Sanyuan Foods Co Ltd and Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group plan to buy French margarine maker St Hubert for 625 million euros ($733 million), the companies said.

** LetterOne Investment Holdings has bought a 3 percent stake in Spanish supermarket chain DIA and has an option to buy a further 7 percent, the fund said, positioning it to become one of the budget grocery store's biggest shareholders.

** Emerson Collective, a U.S. nonprofit led by philanthropist and investor Laurene Powell Jobs, will buy a majority stake in The Atlantic, the U.S. publisher said.

** The Ukrainian central bank said it had refused to approve the sale of the Ukrainian subsidiaries of two Russian banks that had been put up for sale after Kiev imposed sanctions on Moscow.

** The shareholders of the company set up to run Brazil's Viracopos airport, ABV SA, has authorized its executive to seek to sell the concession, citing lower-than-expected passenger traffic, the company said in a statement. (Compiled by Divya Grover and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)