(Adds Lafarge Africa, Netflix, Fresenius Medical; Updates e-Shang Redwood, Acorda Therapeutics, Mexichem)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. financial technology provider Fiserv made an improved offer for Monitise worth about 75 million pounds ($98 million), hoping to secure backing from the British financial services technology group's investors.

** SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said he was interested in investing in ride-hailing firms Uber Technologies and Lyft but had not made a decision.

** Mexican industrial group Mexichem has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Israeli irrigation firm Netafim in a deal valuing the company at $1.895 billion, Netafim said on Monday.

** U.S. hedge fund King Street Capital Management owned a stake of 5.81 percent in Toshiba Corp as of July 31, according to a Japanese securities filing by the fund.

** Indian movie production house Eros Group is in preliminary talks with Apple and other major content distributors to sell its entire content library of films and music, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Italy's Open Fiber would be in good position to buy the copper network of phone incumbent Telecom Italia if it were put up for sale, the chairman of the fibre-optic company was quoted as saying.

** Asian logistics developer e-Shang Redwood is in advanced talks to buy struggling Sabana REIT, sources familiar with the process said, as a first step in the consolidation of Singapore's $3.5 billion mid-cap industrial trusts.

** Singapore state investor Temasek, one of the world's biggest investors, wants to make acquisitions in Germany, a top executive of the group told a German weekly newspaper.

** New York-based startup WeWork said it will invest $500 million in Southeast Asia and South Korea in its latest effort to tap growing demand for shared office space in Asia.

** A New York-based hedge fund that owns 17 percent of Acorda Therapeutics Inc on Monday called on the U.S. developer of drugs targeting neurological disorders to explore a sale, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

** Shares in South Africa's Shoprite fell more than 5 percent as investors digested news that Steinhoff through its African spinoff could acquire a controlling stake in the supermarket operator in a share deal worth 35.5 billion rand ($2.6 billion).

** Italian mineral water company Ferrarelle has bought gourmet chocolate company Amedei from Singapore's Octopus Europe Limited fund and Amedei's founders, Ferrarelle said.

** Indian telecoms group Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched a sale of a 3.7 percent stake in tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd for up to 25.52 billion rupees ($400 million), according to a deal term sheet.

** Lafarge Africa is consolidating its businesses on the continent to simplify its ownership structure and operations, its head of strategy told Reuters on Monday.

** Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has struck a $2 billion deal to acquire U.S. home dialysis equipment maker NxStage Medical Inc NXTM.O, looking to capitalise on a trend for more patients to opt for domestic treatment.

** U.S. video streaming company Netflix Inc said on Monday it bought comic book publisher Millarworld, home to titles such as "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman," in its first ever acquisition.