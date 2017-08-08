(Adds Intel Corp, Naeem Holding and updates Vantiv)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Nissan Motor Co said it has agreed to sell its electric battery business to Chinese investment firm GSR Capital for an undisclosed sum.

** U.S. credit card payments processor Vantiv has finalized a deal to buy Britain's Worldpay and the transaction is expected to be announced on Wednesday, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** China's Dalian Wanda Group said that media reports about it fielding offers to sell two real-estate projects in Australia were "completely false".

** Worries about outflows from Standard Life's flagship multi-asset strategy hit its shares, ahead of an 11 billion pound ($14.4 billion) merger with Aberdeen Asset Management to form Britain's largest active manager.

** French media giant Vivendi said on Monday it has no "de facto control" over Telecom Italia under Italian law.

** Eden Creamery LLC, the privately owned U.S. manufacturer of low-calorie ice cream brand Halo Top, is exploring a sale that it hopes will value the ice cream brand at as much as $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Creditors of Dongbei Special Steel Group Co Ltd have approved a draft plan to restructure the stricken northeastern Chinese steelmaker, the company said.

** A minority investor in TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA asked Brazilian regulators on Monday to investigate whether state development bank BNDES' investment arm BNDESPar used privileged information to sell the infrastructure company's shares before an out-of-court debt restructuring.

** Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners will use roughly $800 million of term loans to partially fund its purchase of U.S. restaurant equipment and supplies distributor TriMark USA, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

** Power plant and energy trading group Uniper has raised its dividend and profit outlook for 2017, possibly increasing the appeal of a 47 percent stake in the company which parent E.ON plans to sell.

** DiDi Chuxing, China's largest ride-hailing firm, has invested in Middle East online taxi service Careem in a new partnership deal that marks Didi's latest international expansion against rival Uber.

** Envision Healthcare Corp said it would sell its ambulance business to buyout firm KKR & Co in an all-cash deal valued at $2.4 billion as it sharpens its focus on its core businesses.

** U.S. buyout firm Fortress Investment Group has agreed to buy about 1,300 public apartment buildings in Japan for 24 billion yen ($217 million) in a government auction, people with direct knowledge of the sale said.

** Following a formula pioneered by their corporate raider father-in-law, two men are stirring up the chemicals sector with a push to halt Clariant's $20 billion merger with Huntsman.

** Spanish lender Banco Santander gained EU antitrust approval to acquire Banco Popular after regulators said the one-euro takeover would not hurt competition.

** Computer chip maker Intel Corp has further extended its offer to buy out remaining shareholders of Mobileye NV after securing 84 percent of the acquisition target's shares, the two companies said on Tuesday.

** Naeem Holding for Investments SAE will merge its Reacap Financial Investments SAE with real estate group Wadi Degla Developments, creating a company with a book value of 3.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($197.18 million), Naeem Holding CEO Youssef Al Far said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Arjun Panchadar and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)