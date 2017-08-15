(Adds Easyjet, Petrobras and Avianca Holdings)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it added a stake in Synchrony Financial, boosting its bet on the credit card industry, and shed its investment in the company’s former parent, General Electric Co.

** Transocean, one of the world’s biggest drilling rig operators, has agreed a deal to buy Norwegian competitor Songa Offshore for 9.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.1 bln), the two companies said on Tuesday.

** Corvex Management threatened a proxy battle against Energen Corp if the U.S. oil and gas producer did not agree to add the activist investor’s nominees to its board.

** Slovak government leaders have agreed on a timetable to change their coalition agreement, a government spokeswoman said on Tuesday, a step toward ending a political crisis after one junior party quit the coalition last week.

** Britain’s second largest supermarket group Sainsbury’s has suspended bid talks with wholesaler Nisa until it has a clear idea of whether the competition regulator will approve takeovers in the fast-growing convenience sector.

** Shares in Bahrain’s GFH Financial Group fell sharply on Tuesday as the firm said it had acquired $1.2 billion of infrastructure assets in Africa and the Middle East by increasing its capital, diluting minority shareholders.

** Bulgaria plans to launch a tender to sell its abandoned 2,000 megawatt nuclear power project Belene in early 2018, Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said on Tuesday.

** Shareholders in Latvian gas utility Latvijas Gaze voted on Tuesday to separate its gas distribution business from gas sales to comply with European Union competition rules.

** Struggling German airline Air Berlin filed for insolvency on Tuesday after years of losses caught up with it and shareholder Etihad withdrew funding, with rival Lufthansa saying it was in talks to take over parts of its business.

** CCR SA’s second-quarter net income more than quadrupled from a year earlier to 667 million reais ($209 million) after Brazil’s biggest toll road operator bought its partner’s stakes in a Sao Paulo subway and Rio de Janeiro roads, according to a securities filing on Monday.

** Activist hedge fund Corvex Management owns shares in French food group Danone SA worth about $400 million, viewing the world’s largest yogurt maker as significantly undervalued, Bloomberg reported late on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Japanese insurer MS&AD said it has agreed to buy 6.3 percent of Australian annuity provider Challenger Ltd for A$500 million ($393 million), to tap the growing market for managing retirement savings.

** Amec Foster Wheeler Plc’s proposal to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets may be adequate for regulatory approval of its merger with John Wood Group Plc, the UK’s Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) said.

** Easyjet is in talks to buy assets from insolvent Air Berlin, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that the talks centred on the German airline’s slots.

** Petróleo Brasileiro SA may take over some thermal power stations run by Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA in exchange for forgiving some of Eletrobras’ billions of dollars in debt, newspaper Valor Econômico reported.

** German industrial gases group Linde said the 10-week acceptance period for its proposed $74 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair started on Tuesday and would run through Oct. 24.

** Colombian airline Avianca Holdings expects to finalize a partnership with United Continental Holdings Inc in 2017, although board and regulatory approvals could delay finalization of the deal by up to a year, the airline’s chief executive, Hernan Rincon, said. (Compiled by Roopal Verma and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)