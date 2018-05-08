CORRECTED-Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Corrects company description in the last bullet)

May 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Takeda Pharmaceutical agreed to buy London-listed Shire for 45.3 billion pounds ($61.50 billion) after the Japanese company raised the amount of cash in its offer to secure a recommendation.

** EU antitrust regulators will rule on U.S. cable operator Comcast’s 22-billion-pound ($30 billion) bid for British pay-TV company Sky by June 15, the European Commission said.

** Walmart is likely to announce its much-anticipated deal to buy a controlling stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart before the end of this week, two sources said, in what is likely to be the U.S. retail giant’s biggest acquisition of a business.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Shell Gas B.V. unit said it was selling its entire stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for $3.3 billion.

** South Korea’s largest telecom firm, SK Telecom Co Ltd , said it and a partner had decided to wholly buy domestic security systems company ADT Caps for about 1.28 trillion won ($1.2 billion).

** Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s divestment of a controlling interest in Indonesia’s Grasberg mine is still planned for 2018, even though the price and some contract terms are still to be agreed, the head of state mining holding company PT Inalum said.

** Canadian miners Lundin Mining Corp and Euro Sun Mining Inc disclosed an offer made earlier to buy base metals company Nevsun Resources Ltd, which rejected the C$1.5 billion ($1.16 billion) proposal.

** Canadian landlord NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announced a $312 million strategic investment in Australian hospital operator Healthscope as part of a plan to buy its real estate amid a private equity takeover bid for the firm.

** Israel’s Avgol Industries said its shareholders HFH International and Leumi Partners are negotiating the sale of their majority stake in the non-woven fabrics producer.

** E.ON can realise plans to integrate rival Innogy IGY.DE by acquiring a 76.8 percent from RWE, the group’s Chief Financial Officer Marc Spieker said, lowering the chances of a higher follow-up offer in a potential squeeze-out.

** Alibaba Group has bought the entire share capital of Rocket Internet’s South Asian ecommerce platform Daraz Group, Rocket Internet said.

** Virgin Money said that it had received an all-stock takeover offer from rival CYBG Plc, a proposal that values the British lender at about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.17 billion).

** Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners LP has built a roughly $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Cohu Inc will buy rival Xcerra Corp XCRA.O for about $796 million, the semiconductor testing company said on Tuesday, two months after a U.S. security panel blocked Xcerra’s sale to a Chinese state-backed fund.

** U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management said it does not intend to make an offer to acquire British bus and rail operator FirstGroup.

** British regulators have launched an in-depth investigation into the tie-up between the retail power unit of SSE Plc and Npower, owned by Germany’s Innogy, saying it may reduce competition and increase prices for some households.

** Pencil maker Dixon Ticonderoga, which is owned by Italian group Fila, agreed to buy U.S.-based school art and craft products supplier Pacon Group for $340 million.